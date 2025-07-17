Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi discuss party’s future plans with Assam leaders

Guwahati: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who are on a day-long tour to Assam, on Wednesday held discussions with the party’s state unit functionaries on strengthening its organisation and preparing a roadmap for the future, a Congress spokesperson said.

Congress’ state unit president Gaurav Gogoi said the party leaders in the meeting delved into ways of strengthening the organisation.

“Honoured to welcome Congress President Shri @kharge ji and Leader of the Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi ji to Guwahati today for a crucial meeting with the Assam Congress leadership,” Gogoi said in a post on X.

“Together with members of the Political Affairs Committee, PCC office bearers, MPs, MLAs, Frontal Heads, and DCC Presidents, we held an in-depth discussion on strengthening the organisation and preparing for the challenges ahead,” he added, sharing photographs of the closed-door meeting on social media.

A party spokesperson said Kharge and Gandhi also met members of “tribal communities and people facing persecution, threats of displacement and other forms of harassment” at a hotel near the airport, where the two leaders had their first round of meetings during the day.

Both leaders will attend another meeting with party functionaries at Chaygaon -- about 40 km from Guwahati – later in the afternoon.

They were earlier received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by the party’s state leaders, who greeted them with traditional Assamese scarf ‘gamosas’.