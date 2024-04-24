‘Congress cheated HP with false promises’

Hamirpur (HP): Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused the Congress of cheating the people of Himachal Pradesh with false promises and the youths in the state are still waiting for five lakh jobs.

Addressing election meetings in Hamirpur and Una district, he said the Congress and its guarantees have failed in the entire country which is why, the party was not voted back to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. "In Rajasthan, atrocities against women were highest in the country and 19 recruitment exam papers were leaked. In Chhattisgarh, only the family members of the chief minister used to get government jobs," Thakur said. During the Congress rule, the Mahadev App scam came to light in Chhattisgarh while crores of rupees and gold were recovered from the secretariat of Rajasthan, he alleged.