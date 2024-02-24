Congress cannot think beyond ‘parivarvaad’, corruption and appeasement, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress saying the grand old party cannot think beyond ‘parivarvaad’ (nepotism), corruption and appeasement and the country’s development has never been on its agenda.

After independence, the Congress ruled the country for a long time but its focus was only on forming the government and not building the future of the country, said Modi while virtually addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ programme.

He dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of ten development projects worth over Rs 34,400 crore on the occasion and said when India becomes the world’s third-largest economy in the next five years, Chhattisgarh will reach new heights of development. PM Modi said those who are only busy making the future of their sons and daughters can never think about “your sons and daughters”. The projects which were inaugurated through video conferencing are part of the road, rail, coal, power and solar energy sectors, a State government official said.

These projects will create new opportunities for the people of the State and modern infrastructure will strengthen the foundation of ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’, the PM said in his address.

The PM dedicated the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I (2x800 MW) to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II (2x800 MW) in the State’s Raigarh district.

The PM also inaugurated three key ‘First Mile Connectivity (FMC)’ projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) that have been built at a total cost of more than Rs 600 crore.