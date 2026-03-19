Congress calls Bordoloi’s exit ‘unfortunate’

New Delhi: As the Congress suffered another setback in poll-bound Assam with the resignation of its MP Pradyut Bordoloi, the party termed his decision as “unfortunate”, while the BJP claimed that it reflected the opposition party’s weakening base.

Bordoloi, who was the chairman of the Congress’ manifesto committee for the upcoming Assembly polls, quit the party Tuesday night and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), weeks after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah switched to the ruling party.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the chairperson of the Screening Committee for candidates for Assam polls, said that Bordoloi’s resignation was unfortunate and added that differences over ticket allocation may have led to the decision.

“I think he was upset over ticket allocation, and I wish we had a chance to have a conversation; it is unfortunate,” Vadra told reporters inside the Parliament House complex.

When asked about Bordoloi and other Assam leaders joining the BJP, Vadra quipped, “Ideology also matters.”

Congress MP Imran Masood said that the party would try to persuade Bordoloi to reconsider his decision. Bordoloi is an MP from Assam’s Nagaon Lokesh Sabha seat.

“It is unfortunate as he had won from a seat having a 65 per cent Muslim population. You have won with votes against the BJP. Compromising with the ideology is not the right thing to do. We will try to persuade him,” Masood said.

The BJP attacked the Congress and claimed the resignation reflects growing public support for the ruling party.

Taking a swipe at Congress, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, “There is nothing left in the Congress. Gaurav Gogoi could be next.”

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, “People’s faith has increased towards the BJP’s policies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress is now turning into a regional party instead of being a national party, with only leaders left there, as workers are joining the BJP.”

Echoing similar views, BJP MP Damodar Agarwal said, “No one wants to be in a sinking boat. Congress leaders are looking for better options because of the party’s

weaknesses.”