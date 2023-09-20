Congress, BSP explore alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections

LUCKNOW: Efforts are quietly underway to forge an alliance between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Opposition-inclusive coalition ‘INDIA’. If all proceeds as planned, an official announcement of this alliance may materialise following the upcoming elections in five states.

Congress is playing a pivotal role as a facilitator in this endeavour, with discussions held at various levels, including between the prominent leaders of both parties.

The ‘INDIA’ alliance is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to secure success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and the endeavour to bring the BSP on board is an integral part of this strategic approach. The initial conversations between Congress and BSP commenced before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. While they did not reach a conclusive stage at that time, discussions have continued since. According to sources within the political realm, a meeting occurred between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati last month. Additionally, a former Member of Parliament, who has established a rapport with the BSP leadership, is believed to have played a significant role in these discussions.

In the past, an attempt to form a BSP-Congress alliance ahead of the UP Assembly elections encountered obstacles. It was initially agreed that Congress would contest 125 Assembly seats, with BSP fielding candidates in the remaining 278 seats. However, this arrangement became public, leading to circumstances created by the ruling party that forced a retreat from the alliance. After the elections, Rahul Gandhi publicly stated that Congress had aimed to contest the UP Assembly elections alongside the BSP but encountered resistance.