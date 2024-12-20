Congress, BJYM workers exchange blows in Patna

Patna: Workers of the Congress in Bihar on Thursday exchanged blows with BJP youth wing cadres, who were staging a demonstration against the opposition party’s stance over the alleged denigration of B R Ambedkar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The situation was brought under control by police intervention though no arrests were made in connection with the brawl that took place in the evening in front of the historic Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters.

Later, in a statement, state Congress media cell Chairman Rajesh Rathore said: “Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members attacked our premises, but got chased away by us...”.