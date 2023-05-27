Congress asks PM nine questions as BJP govt completes nine years

New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress on Friday asked him nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers’ income. While demanding an apology for the “betrayal” during his tenure, the principal opposition party said that the government should mark this day as ‘Maafi Diwas’. The PM is all set to complete nine years in power on May 30.



While releasing a document titled ‘9 saal 9 sawaal’ (9 years 9 questions), Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said: “We want the prime minister to break his silence on these questions. The prime minister must respond to these nine questions before the BJP begins to celebrate.” Posing the questions to the prime minister, he asked: “Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi’s friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?”

As per the document released by Congress, LPG prices witnessed an increase of 169 percent in the nine years of Modi regime as in 2014, the cost of one LPG cylinder was Rs 410, which rose to Rs 1,103 in 2023. The price of petrol was Rs 71/litre in 2014, which registered a 57 per cent rise and now available at Rs 95-Rs 100 per litre in 2023.

The diesel prices increased by 78 per cent as it increased from Rs 55/litre in 2014 to Rs 83-Rs 98/litre in 2023, the Congress leader said, adding that mustard oil price increased by 58 percent in nine years of Modi rule and it being sold at Rs 143/kg in 2023 from Rs 90/kg in 2014. The prices of atta increased by 56 per cent and it now (in 2023) available at Rs 34.5/kg, which was being sold at 22/kg in 2014, it said, adding that milk prices increased from Rs 35/litre in 2014 to Rs 53/litre in 2023 — an increase by 51 per cent. Ramesh also asked why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three “black” farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed. Why didn’t farmers’ income double over the last nine years, he asked.

Accusing the government of indulging in corruption and cronyism, Ramesh questioned why the prime minister is putting people’s hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit his “friend” Adani?

“Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer,” he asked.

On the issue of national security, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress wants to ask “Why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory.”

The Congress leader also asked why deliberate “politics of hatred” for electoral gains were being used, and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fuelled. “Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census,” Ramesh said in another poser. “Rahul Gandhi ji had raised these nine questions continuously during and after Bharat Jodo Yatra, but till date no answer has been received… It is time for the prime minister to break his silence,” Ramesh said.

He also questioned the government over democracy and federalism, alleging that it has “weakened” our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years.