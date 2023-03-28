Congress asks Patnaik to visit Japan after Budget session

Bhubaneswar: With Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik planning to undertake a nine-day trip to Japan from April 3, Opposition Congress on Tuesday suggested that the CM visit the East Asian country after the end of the Budget session of the House. The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will end on April 6.



The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra in the House during the Zero Hour. “I understand from media that the CM is all set to start his tour to Japan from April 3. We do not have any objection to his (CM) visit to Japan on the state’s interest. But, he should not ignore the House which is on session,” he said. Mishra said some important business would be taken up in the House after passage of the Appropriation Bill on March 31, including the motion discussion on the Mahanadi water dispute issue.

“The chief minister should remain present when the House takes up a debate on all important Mahanadi water dispute matter. Therefore, we suggest him (CM) to take a trip to Japan accordingly,” he said.

Sources said that preparations for the CM’s trip are in the final stage and the state is expecting to receive huge investment proposals during Patnaik’s meeting with top investors in Japan. Japan had been a partner country in the state’s flagship investors meet like Make in Odisha Conclave, held in December last year.