Congress announces series of agitational programmes

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced over a month-long agitational programmes from block to national level, including a ‘Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha’ here in the second week of April, to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha and to press their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.



The agitational programmes include the ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March’ starting from Red Fort on Tuesday and a series of press conferences in 35 major cities across the country on March 28 and 29.

Addressing a press conference along general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and in support of his uncompromising fight against the “loot of public and national wealth by the Modi-Adani nexus”, the party organised a one-day ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Raj Ghat in New Delhi and in front of Gandhi statues, in all state and district headquarters on March 26.

He said Members of Parliament and MLAs/MLCs have protested in their respective Houses and legislatures, wearing black attire and registered a strong protest against the “dictatorial regime.”

The party, at its meeting of the Steering Committee with PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders, National Heads of Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells, presided by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on March 24 2023, has decided that a series of agitational programmes will be held over the course of one month, Venugopal said.

A ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ to protest the “erroneous” conviction and disqualification of Gandhi, and to express the Congress’ resolve to keep raising the voice of the people against the “blatant loot of people’s money” will be held from the block and madal levels to the national level, he said.

All block/mandal Congress units will hold ‘Nukkad Sabhas’ under the ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ banner and address the public on relevant issues, Venugopal said.

Social media and media campaign focussing on Gandhi’s message and appealing public support for the ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ will also be organised, he added.