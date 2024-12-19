Congress and BJP leaders file police complaints over alleged assaults in parliament clash

New Delhi: The ongoing political clash in Parliament took a new turn on Thursday, with both Congress and BJP leaders filing separate complaints at the Parliament Street Police Station. The Congress delegation, which included MPs Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, and Pramod Tiwari, accused BJP leaders of misbehaving with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Tiwari, speaking to the media, said that the 84-year-old Dalit leader had been pushed and physically manhandled. They filed the complaint in person, seeking police action over the alleged misbehavior.

Meanwhile, three NDA MPs—Anurag Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj, and a TDP MP—also filed a written complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of physical assault and incitement during the same scuffle. Thakur, speaking outside the police station, stated that they had filed the complaint against Gandhi for the alleged physical assault. The clash, which occurred over an alleged insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, left former BJP minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP further accused Gandhi of pushing Sarangi, but the Congress leader rejected these claims.