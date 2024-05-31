Congress already concedes defeat, preparing to blame EVMs: Thakur

Hamirpur: The Congress has already conceded defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and is preparing to blame electronic voting machines and the Election Commission, Union minister and BJP’s Hamirpur candidate Anurag Thakur claimed on Thursday.

Speaking at a public meeting here, he alleged that Congress’ anti-national policies have garnered support not from India but from Pakistan and foreign powers may have hopes pinned on the party.

However, people in India will never hand over the country to them, he added.

Thakur said that this is the same party that indulges in corruption even in military purchases, seeks to weaken the army, questions its might, and fails to take action against Pakistan even after the capture of a terrorist like Kasab.

“The Congress has lost its credibility among the people, leading to frustration and disappointment among its leaders...and conceding defeat, it is preparing to blame EVMs, the Election Commission, and other factors,” he said.