Congress alleges attack on Ramesh’s car, media persons in Assam’s Sonitpur

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s vehicle was allegedly attacked and media persons accompanying the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ were “manhandled” by miscreants in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday, a party leader said.



The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is on its fourth day in the state, travelling from Biswanth district through Sonitpur to Nagaon.

‘The car of Ramesh ji and some others were moving to join the main Yatra entourage near Jamugurighat when it came under attack,’ All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh told news agency.

‘We informed the police and the additional superintendent of police is at the location now,’ the AICC leader added.

She said Nyay Yatra stickers from his vehicle were torn out and the attackers attempted to put a BJP flag on the vehicle, nearly breaking the rear glass.

‘The camera, badge and other apparatus of a vlogger who has been covering the Yatra were snatched. Members of the social media team of the party were also manhandled,’ she said.

Singh said a BJP programme was apparently happening in the area and some of the media persons had got off their vehicles to get some visuals. ‘They created a very intimidating situation for us. They have refused to return the camera of the vlogger, claiming that it was not snatched,’ she added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Assam’s BJP-led government has been threatening people against joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and also refusing permissions for programmes along the route.

But people are not afraid of the BJP, Gandhi claimed addressing a while public gathering at Biswanath Chariali, the headquarters of Biswanath district.

He also asserted that the party will win by huge margins against the BJP in the coming elections.

At the gathering, Gandhi said, “We don’t make long speeches as part of the Yatra. We travel every day for 7-8 hours, listen to your issues and our aim is to raise these issues.”

He alleged that people are being threatened against joining the Yatra and permissions are being denied to hold programmes along its routes while flags and banners of the Congress are being damaged in the state.

‘They (government) think they can suppress the people. But they are not realising that this is not Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra. It is a Yatra for the voice of the people,’ he said.

The Yatra re-entered Assam through Biswanath from Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning. ‘Neither Rahul Gandhi nor the people of Assam are afraid of you. You can do whatever you want... When elections will come, Congress will defeat the BJP with massive margins,’ he said.