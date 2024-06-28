Congress aims for a safe and developed Haryana, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Pointing out the unkept promises of the Bhartiya Janta Party in the state of Haryana, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Chief Minister had promised a metro line from Faridabad to Gurugram but not a single penny was allotted for the same in the budget.



Hooda elaborated that on January 26, 2016, the then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced a 32.14 km long metro line from Faridabad to Gurugram. “But in eight years, the government did not allocate a single penny in the budget for this project. No work was done on the old announcements, and to deceive the public, BJP made another false announcement of a metro line from Ballabhgarh to Palwal,” he added.

Hooda, who had come to Faridabad to address the workers’ conference, lauded the efforts of party workers and leaders during the Lok Sabha elections, giving a tough fight to BJP.

He said that it is the aim of the Congress to eliminate criminals from Haryana when the Congress government is formed. Addressing the workers, he said, “You have conquered half the front. After three months, there is a chance to conquer the whole front in the Assembly elections. This time our target is the victory of Congress in all the Assembly constituencies of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.”