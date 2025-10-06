Congress achieved its highest-ever vote share in 2024: Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh: Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda paid floral tributes to Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana, at a programme organised in Israna to mark Lord Valmiki’s Prakatutsav.

He said that Maharishi Valmiki laid down the principles of religion, dignity, and truth through the Ramayana, which continues to inspire society even today. He added that the Congress, guided by the ideals of the Ramayana, is committed to walking the path of truth and struggle. He also stated that followers of Maharishi Valmiki have always stood firmly with the Congress.

Deepender Hooda highlighted that the people of Haryana had made every effort during the Assembly elections. In the last 15 Assembly elections, the Congress achieved its highest-ever vote share in 2024. The BJP managed to form the government by a margin of merely half a per cent—about 22,000 votes. He said the elections were marred by widespread rigging: while the Congress was leading in nearly 75 seats in the ballot box count, it fell behind once the EVM results were declared.