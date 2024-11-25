Congress accuses Rashmi Shukla of poll code violation; demands EC action

Mumbai: The Congress on Monday demanded that the Election Commission take action against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during the Maharashtra assembly elections by meeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Congress's chief spokes

person, Atul Londhe, claimed Shukla met Fadnavis, the state home minister, when the model code of conduct was in place.

The IPS officer reportedly met Fadnavis at his official residence on the evening of November 23, the day votes were counted.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had directed the Maharashtra government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect following complaints from political parties, including the Congress.

The poll body directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla’s charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.

Talking to reporters, Londhe said, "Rashmi Shukla met the state home minister when the model code of conduct was in place, which is a clear violation. The EC should take a serious note of this and act against her immediately."

He cited a similar incident in Telangana, where a DGP and a senior officer met a minister during elections, and the EC had acted against them immediately.

"Why is the EC quick to act in non-BJP states but appears blind to such violations in states ruled by the saffron party? This raises serious questions," he said.

Highlighting past allegations against Shukla, Londhe said, "Shukla has been accused of serious offences, including tapping phones of opposition leaders. Congress demanded her removal from the post of DGP during the elections, and she was removed. However, though the assembly poll results have been declared, the model code of conduct was still in force when she met the state home minister, and it is a blatant violation."

He said the EC must ensure accountability and take swift action against Shukla for breaching the code of conduct.