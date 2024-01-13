Congress accuses govt of adopting ‘callous attitude’ towards national security

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of adopting a “callous attitude” towards national security and viewing it from the lens of electoral advantage and for the prime minister’s “self-aggrandisement”.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Army Chief General Manoj Pande’s recent remarks at his annual press conference are a timely reminder of the “serious deterioration” of India’s national security environment under the Modi government.

“General Pande’s remark that ‘our attempt is to continue talks (with China) to go back to the status quo ante which existed in the middle of 2020’ is a reminder that the Chinese continue to deny Indian troops access to 2,000 square kilometres of territory in Ladakh almost four years after their intrusion,” he said in a statement.

Ramesh said the Army chief’s observation that “Rajouri-Poonch has seen increased terrorist activities” and that “support infrastructure for proxy tandems in the Rajouri-Poonch sector from across the border continues” is a reminder that the menace of cross-border terrorism continues despite repeated false claims that it will end because of demonetisation or the removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.