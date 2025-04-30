Congress accuses Centre of misusing agencies against Gandhi family

Dehradun: The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies against the Gandhi family and weakening constitutional institutions.

Addressing the party's "Samvidhan Bachao Rally" at the Rangers College grounds here, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the Congress has made great sacrifices for the country and dared the BJP to name even one of its leaders who took a bullet on the chest for the country's sake.

Citing the examples of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who were assassinated, Pilot said, "Find me one BJP leader who took a bullet on his chest."

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politics of discrimination has led to a sense of insecurity among the people of the country.

"Farmers are committing suicide, inflation and unemployment have touched an all-time high but the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the states cannot look beyond their politics of Hindu-Muslim, mandir-masjid," Pilot said.

The Gandhi family, which has sacrificed everything, is being implicated in false cases, he added.

"Ousting the BJP from power and installing a Congress government in Uttarakhand in 2027 is our collective responsibility," the former Union minister asserted.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so arrogant that he wants to change the Constitution and put his photo in place of that of B R Ambedkar.

Rawat asked Congress workers to go to every village in the state over the next six months and hoist the party flag.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya accused the BJP government of weakening democracy and trying to centralise power by changing the Constitution.

State Congress chief Karan Mahara accused the Centre of interfering with constitutional institutions, misusing ED-CBI and launching attacks on the rights of Dalits and tribals. He also put the state government in the dock for a rise in crimes against women and growing corruption.

All senior leaders of the state Congress and a large number workers attended the rally, which was part of a nationwide campaign launched by the grand old party, calling for protecting constitutional values and opposing the policies of the BJP government.

A demand was also made at the rally for strict action against the perpetrators of a terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22.