Congress, AAP, CPM hold joint workers conference

Chandigarh: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has said that the ensuing Lok Sabha elections are not about victory or defeat, it is a fight to save democracy and the Constitution.



Addressing the first joint workers conference of India Alliance in Rohtak today, he said that the INDIA alliance will win this battle by fighting with full strength. The conference was organized by Aam Aadmi Party state president and Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta. Besides, Deepender, many CPM leaders including Inderjit Singh and Jagmati Sangwan also participated on this occasion. All the leaders sought votes for Deepender Hooda from Rohtak and Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra. In the conference, everyone from the stage termed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as condemnable and also invited the public for the rally of India Alliance to be held in Delhi on March 31 against the arrest.

Addressing the workers, Deepender Hooda said the time has come to compare the work of Congress and BJP in the last 10 years. “Despite being in Opposition for 10 years, Congress is still seeking votes in the name of its works, while BJP does not have a single work to show, though they have been in power for the last decade.”