‘Congress a tweet master party, BJP a performer’

Chandigarh: Taking a jab at the Opposition, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today sarcastically remarked at the Parth terming ‘Congress as Tweet masters’ considering that the party started condemning the Budget on social media.



Calling Congress, a “tweet master party”, the Chief Minister said that it survives on rhetoric and confrontation, while asserting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

Bharatiya Janata Party is steadily expanding its footprint not only in Haryana but also in Punjab and Bengal.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Nayab Singh Saini said the Congress has no roadmap for development and has reduced itself to reactionary politics. ‘Congress sirf tweet master ban kar reh gayi hai’ (Congress has been reduced to merely a tweet-master party), the Chief Minister remarked, underlining the contrast between online noise and on-ground governance.

The Chief Minister strongly criticised the Congress for what he termed as irresponsible, half-baked and misleading politics over the Union Budget, stating that the Opposition has neither read nor understood the budget and is opposing it merely for the sake of Opposition.

The Chief Minister further said that when the Opposition does not know how to oppose facts, it resorts to protests just to mark attendance. Some people rushed to Twitter midway claiming that Haryana got nothing.

At least wait for the Budget to be fully presented, he said, adding that there seems to be a competition within Congress about who can please Rahul Gandhi the most.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s past statements, the Chief Minister said that during his visit to Kurukshetra, Rahul Gandhi made illogical

remarks, including questioning whether the Pandavas had imposed GST. Such statements clearly reflect the level of seriousness and understanding of the Congress leadership, he said.

Meanwhile, CM Saini directed action against a Forest Department officer who allegedly pressured an employee to sign fake bills.

In a complaint, Gurmeet informed the Chief Minister that he is retired from the Army and is now working in the Forest Department. A Forest Department officer has been pressuring him to sign fake bills, and when he refused, he was threatened with action.

The Chief Minister reprimanded officials and employees who showed negligence in resolving the problems of people from the Ladwa Assembly constituency.

He said that when a citizen approaches with a problem, officials should take immediate cognizance and resolve it promptly. Strict action will be taken against officers and employees who make people run from pillar to post.