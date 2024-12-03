Cong workers clash with police after party UP chief stopped from visiting Sambhal

new delhi: The A scuffle erupted between Congress workers and Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday as state Congress president Ajay Rai was stopped from visiting violence-hit Sambhal district. Rai, along with his support-ers, staged a sit-in protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office, insisting on proceeding with the visit.

Police issued a notice to Rai, citing a district magistrate order under Section 163 BNSS, which restricts entry to the area until December 10 to maintain public order. The notice urged Rai to “cooperate in the public interest” and postpone his visit to prevent any violation of the restriction.

Addressing the media, Rai said, “Whenever the restrictions are removed, a Congress delegation will definitely visit Sambhal. We will investigate the situation independently and expose how the police and administration are presenting false investigation reports.”

Barricades were placed outside the UPCC office and the residences of Congress leaders who planned to accompany Rai. However, the Congress delegation attempted to leave, leading to a confrontation between party workers and the police.

Rai criticised the government’s decision to extend the restrictions, accusing it of trying to conceal its failures in handling the Sambhal situation. “We planned to visit on December 2 because the earlier re-striction was set to end on November 30. Extending it without reason raises questions,” he said.

The Congress leadership had meticulously planned the visit. Senior party leaders spent Sunday night at the Congress office, and leaders from various parts of the state had arrived in Lucknow by Sunday evening to join the Monday morning convoy. Before setting out, Rai paid tribute to the Gandhi statue at the Congress office. However, the police intervened as soon as they attempted to leave.