Cong will raise issues of paper leak, unemployment, law & order and corruption in Assembly: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the Congress will strongly raise the issues of paper leak, unemployment, law and order and corruption in the upcoming Assembly session.

He said it has become clear to the entire state that the BJP is protecting the paper leak mafia, because one paper after another is getting leaked and there have been scams in every paper from board exams to recruitment under this government.

The former Chief Minister said no action has been taken against anyone so far. “One after the other scams are being exposed. Even the High Court has shown the mirror to the government on the mining scam. Despite this, the government is trying to cover up how big a scam it is. Like corruption, unemployment and crime are continuously increasing in the state,” he noted. Answering the questions of media persons at his residence, Hooda said the public has no expectations from the upcoming Budget because the BJP has done nothing except increasing the debt on the state in the last 10 years.

“The BJP has not yet implemented any of its election promises. During its 10-year tenure, BJP did not establish any major industry, any major project, any major university, any medical college or any other major institution in Haryana. BJP is continuously betraying the trust of the people,” he said.

Reacting to the civic elections, Hooda said Congress had demanded voting through ballot paper. But on the contrary, the Election Commission also removed VVPAT from EVMs, which is a direct violation of the Supreme Court order. “Today, elections are held through ballot papers even in developed countries like America. Because any electronic machine can be manipulated. In such a situation, elections should be held through ballot paper in India too,” he said.

On this occasion, Hooda also reacted to the decline in payments under the ‘PM Fasal Bima Yojana’.

He said there has been a massive decline of 90 per cent in the payment of insurance claims under the scheme during the year 2023-24. “In the year 2022-23, farmers of Haryana were paid Rs 2,496.89 crore, but in 2023-24 they received only Rs 224.43 crore,” he said.

“Similarly, the payment of insurance claims to farmers across the country has come down from Rs 18,211.73 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 15,504.87 crore in 2023-24. It has become clear once again that the crop insurance scheme is a scheme to fill the coffers of private insurance companies by looting the farmers,” he added.