‘Cong will provide permanent jobs to those employed in Kaushal Nigam’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP is exploiting educated youth through temporary recruitments in ‘Kaushal Nigam’.



He promised that permanent jobs would be provided to those employed by Kaushal Nigam. Addressing the ‘Labour Rights Conference’ organised by INTUC Haryana President Amit Yadav on Sunday, Hooda said workers employed under the corporation do not get proper salary, pension and job security.

“The fear of dismissal always looms them, but after the formation of the Congress government, the workers employed under ‘Kaushal Rozgar Nigam’ will be made permanent as per their qualifications, by making a policy. In future, permanent recruitments will be made on 2 lakh vacant posts to free the youth of Haryana from the hassle of temporary jobs,” Hooda promised.

On this occasion, many senior leaders of the party including Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan, Executive President Jitendra Bhardwaj and former MP and Gurugram Congress candidate Raj Babbar were present.

In his address, Hooda said that the workers have played the most important role in taking Haryana forward.

He stated that a detailed labour policy was made during the Congress government to give them proper respect and pay scale.