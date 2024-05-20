Cong will provide financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month, Rs 1 lakh annually to women: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has promised an enhancement in ration quota of the poor from 5 kg to 10 kg when Congress comes to power.



Besides this, women will be given financial assistance of one lakh annually, which is 8,500 every month.

He said the Congress implemented the Right to Food to ensure that no one remains hungry in the country.

“Under this scheme, cheap ration, pulses, sugar, and oil were distributed to the poor at the rate of Rs 2-3-4 per kg. BJP discontinued this scheme and limited the poor to 5 kg ration after coming to power, but when Congress comes to power again, this quota will be increased,” he promised.

Hooda, who was in Sonipat on Sunday to seek votes for Congress candidate Satpal Brahmachari, addressed election meetings in villages Sisana, Khanda, Khewra, Kurad, Mahalana, Bhatgaon, Farmana, Bhainswal Kalan and Kathura.

He said a big victory of hardworking and honest people like Satpal Brahmachari is necessary for the development of Sonipat Lok Sabha and the protection of the Constitution.

In his address, Hooda said Congress is promising the welfare of every class including farmers, workers, employees, businessmen, women, SCs, and backward classes through its 5 justices and 25 guarantees.

“The scheme of giving free plots of 100 yards to poor, SC, and backward families will be started again,” he said.

“Thirty lakh permanent jobs will be given in the central government and more than 2 lakh in Haryana.

By eliminating paper leaks and recruitment mafia, all recruitments will be done on time, and as per merit. Congress will implement MSP guarantee for farmers and old pension scheme for employees,” he promised.

Hooda explained to the people the difference between the policies of Congress and the BJP.

He said BJP still does not have a single work to show, despite running the govt for 10 years, while Congress, is asking for votes in the name of its work, despite being in opposition for 10 years.