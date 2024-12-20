‘Cong will be completely finished by 2029 if it continues spreading lies’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that if the Congress continues “spreading falsehoods”, the party will be “completely finished” by 2029.

He asserted that the grand old party “lacks a clear policy, direction, and leadership, and has resorted to lies and deception to secure votes”.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister recalled Congress leaders saying that if Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister for a third term, the Constitution would be at risk. He said, however, there is no threat to the Constitution, and “if anyone is in danger, it is the Congress party itself”.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a ‘Dhanyawad rally’ in the Pundri Assembly constituency on Thursday. He expressed confidence that the rally would bring about positive change in the lives of Pundri’s residents.

He highlighted that each region and town in Haryana has its own distinct food culture, citing Pundri’s famous Firni and Gohana’s renowned Jalebi as examples of local pride. Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said some leaders are not even familiar with Haryana’s culture.