Cong urges Assam Governor for judicial inquiry into attacks during Nyay Yatra

GUWAHATI: The leader of the Opposition in Assam legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia has urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to order a judicial probe on the physical assault on state Congress president Bhupen Bora and unruly behaviour of alleged BJP cadres during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.



Saikia, in a memorandum to the Governor, alleged that the present state government under Himanta Biswa Sarma is creating ‘serious administrative blockade and also resorted to unleashing unruly lumpens to sabotage the peaceful Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by brute of physical force and criminal attack against our senior leaders.”

During the yatra on Sunday, the vehicle carrying senior AICC leader Jairam Ramesh was forcefully stopped by supporters of the ruling BJP and they verbally abused him and tore the stickers on his car, he said.

Thereafter, at Jamugurihat, Bora was physically assaulted by BJP supporters leading to a bleeding nose while about 20-25 unruly people even targeted Rahul Gandhi and at various places even journalists were not spared, Saikia said.

The Congress leader said they had complained to the DGP but he tweeted that he had arranged for all kinds of protection during the yatra.

The Congress had applied for necessary permission for the yatra and completed formalities but the nervous state government has indulged in administrative delays to create all possible

hurdles, Saikia alleged.