Cong unable to keep alliance partners together: Anurag Thakur in Himachal

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed the Congress, saying the grand old party has been unable to keep its alliance partners together due to a sense of hatred and animosity.



Speaking to reporters during a visit to Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said the Congress’ “mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love)” was dishing out hatred, which has led to alliance partners deserting the party.

“Even the allies of the Congress feel that they will face electoral reverses if they stick with the main Opposition party. Be it Mamata Banerjee or its allies in Maharashtra or the DMK ... no one wants to associate themselves with the Congress. I have even heard that Mamata Banerjee refused to meet Rahul Gandhi,” Thakur said.

The senior BJP leader said leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Milind Deora, who held key ministerial portfolios in Congress-led dispensations, have already deserted the party.

Thakur said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and he realised that “jungle raj” would return to the state when he tried to align with the RJD.

“Nitish Kumar has returned to the NDA fold and we will now ensure good governance in Bihar,” Thakur said.