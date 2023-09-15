Cong trying to impose Emergency 2.0 by suppressing media: Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur targeted Congress, by saying that the United Progressive Alliance party is trying to impose Emergency 2.0 by suppressing media.



Recently, the Congress has boycotted some of the media outlets.

‘Congress had tried to crush democracy in the country by imposing emergency. Indira Gandhi ji had tried to suppress the freedom of speech and expression by suppressing the media. With the blessings of Sonia Gandhi ji, Kapil Sibal ji in the UPA government passed Article 66A without any discussion. It was a draconian law. And now this I.N.D.I Alliance is showing its dictatorial mentality by banning journalists. The ban on journalists is like Emergency 2.0,’ he said in a press conference on Friday.

The Minister also targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

‘There is a free hand to loot in Rajasthan. Today, Rajasthan is number one in illegal mining, gang rape, gang war, crimes against mothers and sisters, paper leaks, atrocities on Dalits and tribals and also number one in corruption,’ the Minister said in a press conference on Friday.

‘The public is fed up with the ‘Gehloot’ government and wants to get rid of it as soon as possible. In the true sense, the ‘Iqbal’ of the Chief Minister has ended in Rajasthan,’ he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi Thakur said, ‘Rahul Gandhi comes to Banswara but does not go to Bhilwara. They do not go to the house of the victim who was raped. And this is only because his party is in government here.’

Further speaking on the increasing crimes in Rajasthan, Thakur said, ‘On the case of Manipur, the Prime Minister has clearly said that if such an incident happens anywhere in India, it brings shame to humanity. The Prime Minister has demanded strict action against the culprits.’ I want to ask the journalists of Rajasthan that when innumerable crimes are being committed against women here and a minister here says that this is a man’s state. And the Chief Minister laughs at this with a wide chest. What could be more shameful than this? In the last few months, many gruesome incidents have taken place in Rajasthan just like Manipur.’