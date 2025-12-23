Cong tribal leader shot dead in J’khand

Khunti (Jharkhand): A 24-year-old leader of the state Congress’s tribal unit was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Tigga, who was general secretary of the Adivasi Congress’s Karra block unit. The incident took place in Guyu village, around 40-km from the state capital Ranchi, on Sunday evening.

Karra police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar Hembrom said, “According to a statement of the family, Tigga was at home when two of his friends called him out around 6.30 pm. They were warming themselves by a fire near the house. During that time, someone approached from behind and shot him in the head, leaving him critically injured.”

The family members took him to a hospital where doctor declared him dead, Hembrom said.

The two friends who visited Tigga were being questioned by the police

Torpa Additional Superintendent of Police Kristopher Kerketta said the family did not provide any specific reason for the crime.

“We are examining the case from various angles,” he said.

Tigga had no criminal background.