Cong trashes BJP’s ‘Soros allegations’

New Delhi: Dismissing the BJP’s allegations of its leaders colluding with US investor George Soros, the Congress on Monday said the real conspiracy unravelling during the Parliament’s Winter session is that the government would even put at stake India’s ties with another country just to save Gautam Adani.

The Opposition party alleged that Gautam Adani has been extended ‘M (Modi)’ security and to breach that one would have to cross the “dead body” of democracy.

“Since Parliament session began, we have been trying to raise issues but there is one issue the prime minister cannot tolerate and when that issue is raised, he loses self control. That one name is Adani. As soon as that name is taken, the PM gets rattled,” Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

“No one has the right to stake our ties with a nation for one person. Those countries that help that industrialist, even if they enter our borders, they are given a clean chit and those countries that get a probe done on him...that is accused of being part of a conspiracy. What kind of foreign policy is this,” Khera said in an apparent reference to China’s alleged transgressions and US indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani.

Since Parliament started functioning, this conspiracy is unravelling of how the government is even putting at stake India’s ties with other countries to save one person, Khera alleged in a video statement.

“This conspiracy began since about 2002. Then it was limited to a state but since 2014 this has now become an international conspiracy,” he claimed.

“They accuse of (colluding with) Soros. Is this an issue? If this is an issue, we can also start talking about which minister’s son does what with grants from Soros but this is not an issue. Are these issues that how many children of ministers are taking grants from Soros’ organisations?” Khera said.