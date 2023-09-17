Cong to take out ‘Jan Aakrosh’ Yatra against failures of BJP-led Madhya Pradesh govt from September 19

Bhopal: Ahead of the Assembly polls, Congress will take out the ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ from September 19 from seven places in Madhya Pradesh covering all 230 assembly segments in the state.



Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Bhopal, Congress state chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge for the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, alleged rampant corruption under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, which they said had failed to tackle unemployment and crime against women and Dalits.

“As many as 250 scams have taken place during 225 months of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The dissatisfaction among people against the 18-year rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned into Jan akrosh”, Surjewala said.

He alleged Madhya Pradesh is witnessing severe anarchy, crime, fear, atrocities and looting. “All sections, including tribals, farmers, Dalits, daughters, sons, backward classes and youths, want to remove this government to save the state,” Surjewala also said. He alleged 58,000 women and girls were raped and about 67,000 others were abducted in the state in the last 18 years.

To highlight all these issues, the Congress will take out the Yatra from seven places beginning September 19, he said. The yatras will collectively cover 11,400 kilometres across all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh in 15 days.

Congress leaders, including leader of opposition Govind Singh, former state Congress chief Arun Yadav, ex-ministers Kamleshwar Patel, Jitu Patwari, and Ajay Singh and former Union ministers Suresh Panchouri and Kantilal Bhuria, will lead the Yatra from various locations.

Surjewala targeted the Chouhan government alleging rampant corruption.

“This government didn’t even spare the construction of Mahakal Lok corridor, nutritious meals for children and health schemes from corruption,” he alleged.

Surjewala referred to the Sidhi urination incident to allege that “atrocities” were being committed against Dalits, women and tribals in the state. The Assembly elections are due in November this year in the state.

The BJP has already rolled out Jan Ashirward Yatra to seek the blessings of the people. The yatras, being taken out from various places, will culminate in Bhopal on September 25. Prime Minister Modi is likely to address a mega gathering of BJP workers on the occasion.