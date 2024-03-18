‘Cong to name candidates for 18 LS seats in MP today’

Bhopal: The Congress will declare its candidates for the remaining 18 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) which will finalise the third list of nominees for the April-May polls, a senior party functionary said on Monday.

The grand old party has left one seat, Khajuraho, bordering Uttar Pradesh, for its INDIA alliance partner Samajwadi Party which is yet to announce its candidate for the constituency.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP has nominated candidates on all of them, while the Congress has released 10 names so far in the state and 18 contestants remain to be finalised.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to chair a CEC meeting on Tuesday in New Delhi to take a final call on the remaining 18 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, the party’s state unit media cell chief, KK Mishra, said.

The screening committee has already forwarded the names of candidates to the party’s poll panel, he added.

He rejected suggestions in some quarters that senior Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh were shying away from contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due to the party’s poor showing in the assembly elections held in November last

year.