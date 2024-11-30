Cong to launch movement over electoral process soon

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday alleged the integrity of the entire electoral process was being severely compromised and said the party would soon launch a movement against it.

The resolution of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top body of the party, said free and fair elections is a Constitutional mandate which was being called into “serious question by the partisan functioning of the Election Commission”.

The CWC, which met amid the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, said the session has been a washout so far because of the Narendra Modi government’s “stubborn refusal” to have an immediate discussion on three pressing national issues -- “the recent revelations regarding corruption by a business group, and the violence in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal”. Asked why the resolution does not name the business group, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The answer is the Adani group”.

“The CWC believes the integrity of the entire electoral process is being severely compromised. Free and fair elections is a Constitutional mandate that is being called into serious question by the partisan functioning of the Election Commission.

“Increasing sections of society are becoming frustrated and deeply apprehensive. The Congress will take these up these public concerns as a national movement,” the resolution stated.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Ramesh and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, party general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the party discussed the political situation in the country for four-and-half hours and adopted the resolution. He said the CWC has decided to constitute internal committees to look into electoral performance.