Cong to launch ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign against BJP on Jul 15

Chandigarh: Congress has released a chargesheet of 15 questions against the state’s BJP government as the party has launched the ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ campaign to take this chargesheet and Congress’s announcements to the public.



Many senior leaders of the party, including former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan, senior leader Chaudhary Birendra Singh, MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Satpal Brahmachari, and Varun Mullana, held a press conference in Chandigarh and released the chargesheet and launched the campaign.

On this occasion, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that all the programmes that Congress has done so far, including Bharat Jodo Yatra, Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh, Ghar Ghar Congress, Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan, Jan Milan Samaroh, and Dhanyani Karyakarta Sammelan, have received tremendous support from the public. “In this series, ‘Haryana Mange Hisaab’ is a new beginning.

Through this, we will not only convey failures of the BJP government and the announcements of Congress to the public, but suggestions are also to be collected from the public for the party’s manifesto. When the party forms the government, the problems of the people can be solved effectively,” he said.

An important meeting of the party has been called in Sonipat on the 14 July to prepare a roadmap for implementing this campaign. ‘Haryana Mange Hisaab’ campaign will formally start from 15 July.