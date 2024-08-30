Cong to hold ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march on Aug 31

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka has given a call for ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ on August 31 to apprise Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot about him sanctioning an ‘illegal order’ to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment ‘scam’.



The party will also stage agitation at the district level, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters here on Friday.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the party state president have decided to organse the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ programme,” he said.

The MPs, MLAs and the MLCs will take part in the agitation, he added.Explaining the circumstances behind conducting the event, Parameshwara said the Cabinet has already taken a decision that the permission granted to investigate and prosecute the chief minister in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment ‘scam’ was illegal.

“We gave many evidences to the Governor, but he didn’t take them into account. So we went to court. We don’t know what the court will decide, but we have to inform the Governor as well,” the minister said.