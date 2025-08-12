Cong to hold ‘Loktantra bachao mashaal marches’ on August 14

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that “vote chori” was a “do-or-die” issue for it, and announced a roadmap to take its allegations to the people through various activities, including taking out ‘Loktantra bachao mashaal marches’ on August 14 evening.

The Opposition party also claimed that as more “evidence” of “vote chori” was coming to the fore, it seemed that it was not mere theft but “dacoity”.

The assertion was made after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with party general secretaries, in-charges and heads of its frontal organisations.

The meeting was attended by the likes of former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, as well as treasurer Ajay Maken, among others.

During the meeting held at the Congress’ 24, Akbar Road, office, Gandhi claimed the Congress lost at least 48 Lok Sabha seats due to the “Mahadevpura-like vote chori”, according to party sources.

They also said the Congress may bring to the fore a series of revelations about “vote chori” in other seats in the near future.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Congress leader and AICC in-charge of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Kanhaiya Kumar said a “big issue” of “vote chori” has come to the fore.

“Rahul Gandhi ji has put forward the truth with evidence on how democracy is being throttled,” he said.

“It was through the Constitution that the principle of ‘one man, one vote’ was introduced. But now democracy and the Constitution are being attacked. It is a do-or-die issue for the Congress. It was the Congress that brought in one person, one vote and will fight tooth and nail to protect it. This is a fight for people’s rights,” Kumar said.

“As Kharge ji has pointed out, as evidence keeps coming, this vote chori (theft) seems more like dacoity.”

On August 14, the eve of Independence Day, there will be a ‘Loktantra bachao mashaal march’ at all district headquarters, Kumar said, adding that between August 22 and September 7, the Congress will hold “vote chor, gaddi chhorh (vote thieves, relinquish power)” rallies in all state headquarters.