Cong to hold ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in MP’s Mhow today

Bhopal: The Congress will hold ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of BR Ambedkar, on Monday to boost its social justice narrative and corner the BJP over the alleged insult of the Constitution’s chief architect.

LoP of MP Legislative Party Umang Singhar said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and party’s general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, among other senior leaders, will address the rally. “The rally aims to safeguard the people’s rights, particularly ‘freedom of expression,’ and to protect the Constitution, which is a commitment of our leader Rahul Gandhi and has been consistently raising this issue,” Umang Singhar told Millennium Post.

“Every Congress cadre is excited about the rally and eager to raise their voice against the insult to Ambedkarji from his birthplace,” he said. Singhar added that the rally is expected to be historic, with lakhs of party workers from across the state anticipated to participate.

The 13-month-long campaign was launched in Belagavi, Karnataka, during the CWC meeting on December 27, commemorating 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency at the Belgaum session. It will run until January 26 next year. The prominent tribal leader, Singhar, criticised RSS chief Bhagwat’s remarks about India’s “true independence” as an insult to freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar. “Gandhiji is being insulted, and Ambedkarji is being disrespected and the Constitution is being attacked,” he added.

The Congress will seek to intensify its attack on the BJP during this rally and accuse the saffron party of insulting freedom fighters and undermining the Constitution, a party leader said.

The campaign will include padayatras, village-level, block-level, district-level, and state-level rallies. Leaders at all levels-- from national to grassroots will lead this initiative. Activities like seminars, public meetings, and rallies will take place from one village to another.