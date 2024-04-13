Cong to file nominations between April 15-17

Ahmedabad: Congress candidates in Gujarat will file their nomination forms for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections between April 15 and 17.



All 26 constituencies in Gujarat will vote on May 7 in the third phase of the general elections. Bypolls for five assembly segments are also scheduled to be held in the state on that day.

The Congress has so far fielded candidates on 20 constituencies while nominees for four more seats are yet to be announced. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared candidates for two seats it will contest in alliance

with Congress under the INDIA bloc.