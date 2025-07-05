Cong to distribute free sanitary napkins in Bihar; NDA objects to Rahul’s photos on packets

Patna: The Congress in Bihar on Friday said it would distribute free sanitary napkins among 5 lakh women, but ended up drawing flak from the ruling NDA over photographs of Rahul Gandhi on the packets.

State Congress chief Rajesh Kumar announced the launch of the drive at BPCC headquarters Sadaqat Ashram, where women’s wing national president Alka Lamba was also present. “This drive is in line with the promise of Rs 2,500 monthly stipend under the Mai Bahin Samman Yojana that INDIA bloc would implement upon coming to power. We intend to provide free sanitary napkins”, said the BPCC chief, who also displayed packets containing the free pads. JD(U) MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar took strong exception to photographs of Gandhi on the packets and alleged “the Congress seems to have taken a leaf out of the book of its ally RJD, which has been known for a lumpen style of politics”.

BJP leaders accused Congress of insulting women, citing Rahul Gandhi’s image use. Alka Lamba hit back, highlighting menstrual health issues and calling BJP’s stance anti-women.