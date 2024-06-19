Cong to announce candidate for Jalandhar West bypoll, says Warring

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said his party is likely to announce its candidate on Wednesday for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserve assembly seat.

Speaking to reporters at the Punjab Congress Bhawan where he will be meeting district unit presidents, the Ludhiana MP said among other issues, he will be discussing the upcoming Jalandhar West (SC) by-election.

"Today, there is a possibility that the Congress party's candidate (for the Jalandhar West assembly seat) will be announced," he said while replying to a question.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

The bypoll to the assembly segment will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13.

The last date for filing nominations is June 21. While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26.

The AAP and BJP have already announced their candidates for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserve assembly seat.

To another question on power cuts, Warring lashed out at the AAP government, alleging there was a "big power crisis" in the state.

"If I talk about Ludhiana, the city is facing electricity cuts of 48 hours," he said, as he targeted the Bhagwant Mann government, saying its "tall claims" over the electricity have been exposed.

He further slammed the state government for increasing the power tariff, saying additional financial burden has been put on the pockets of people.

On June 14, power regulator Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission increased power tariff by 10 to 15 paise per unit for different categories of consumers.