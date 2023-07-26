Cong tells its RS MPs to be present in House today

With the government planning to bring a bill in Parliament soon to replace the Delhi services ordinance, the Congress on Wednesday issued a whip, asking all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Thursday as “very important issues will be taken up

for discussion”.

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have given its nod on Tuesday to the bill that

will replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi.

Sources said the bill is likely to brought in Parliament on Monday.