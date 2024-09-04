Cong taunts PM, asks when he will make ‘humanitarian’ visit to crisis-hit Manipur

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Brunei and Singapore, the Congress took a swipe at him on Tuesday, asking when will “our frequent flyer” make a ‘humanitarian’ visit to the troubled state of Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Brunei on September 3-4 at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all existing sectors.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The non-biological PM is making what is being billed as a ‘historic’ visit to Brunei, after which he goes to Singapore. When is our frequent flyer going to make a ‘humanitarian’ visit to the troubled state of Manipur?”

The situation in Manipur continues to be very tense, despite claims to the contrary being made by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he said.

“Today is exactly 16 months since the eruption of violence in Manipur, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds and the displacement of thousands of people who live in abysmal conditions in relief camps,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“It is beyond belief that Narendra Modi has still not found the time or the inclination to go to the state and interact with political parties, civil society groups, and the people themselves,” he said.

Asking the Centre to take full responsibility of what has happened in Manipur, Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam on Tuesday accused the government of being “complicit” in the crisis and likened its response to the laughter Draupadi faced when she was being insulted in the epic Mahabharat.

The Inner Manipur MP said despite the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks he does not need to go there, which shows the “seriousness and indifference” to the suffering of the state.

The Congress on Friday had wondered why Prime Minister Modi can’t be the peacemaker by visiting violence-hit Manipur when he is going “all over the world” trying to play

that role.