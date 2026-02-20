Cong takes dig at PM’s ‘MANAV’ vision for AI

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘MANAV’ acronym and said “there is no treatment for this (A)cronym (I)nfection.”

“The PM unveils his MANAV vision for AI. There is simply no treatment for this (A)cronym (I)nfection,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Modi unveiled the MANAV vision for a human-centric approach with emphasis on sovereignty and inclusivity. “I present the M.A.N.A.V. vision... M stands for moral and ethical systems, A for accountable governance, N for national sovereignty, A for accessible and inclusive, V for valid and legitimate,” he said.