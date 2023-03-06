Cong takes a swipe at BJP over support to NPP in Meghalaya

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for support a government led by National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya, the Congress on Monday said that the BJP considered the NPP-led government as the “most corrupt” in the run-up to the election but was joining hands with him “in a fit of amnesia”.



“When the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda came to Meghalaya, they all accused and abused the NPP. But after the results, when the BJP got only two out of the 60 seats, then the next day they joined together. This is how the BJP fools the people of India and Meghalaya,” Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent H Pala said at a press conference in Delhi on Monday.

The Congress also put out a bunch of videos of speeches delivered by top BJP leaders during the Meghalaya election campaign where they accuse the Sangma-led government of corruption and nepotism.

“A few days back Conrad Sangma’s government in Meghalaya was the most corrupt in the country according to both PM & HM. Now of course, BJP in a fit of amnesia, I suppose, is joining hands with him. Meghalaya deserves better,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, adding, “I should have added that the BJP Washing Machine is now running at full speed.”

At the briefing in the national capital, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate recalled that the BJP brass demanded investigations into corruption allegations against the NPP government before the election and has no qualms about partnering with the same party now.

“This kind of drama over corruption has also been seen in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

On Sunday evening, the United Democratic Party (UDP), the second-largest party with 11 seats, and the Peoples’ Democratic Front (PDF), which has

two MLAs, also extended their support to Conrad, taking the coalition’s tally to 45 legislators.