Cong suspends ex-MLA booked in rape case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress has suspended former MLA Mewaram Jain from the party, days after a rape case was filed against him and eight others.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra issued an order revoking Jain’s primary membership of the party.

“Mewaram Jain, a former MLA from Barmer, has been suspended from the primary membership of the Congress with immediate effect in view of his involvement in immoral activities which is a clear indication of a breach of discipline under the constitution of the Congress party,” Dotasra said in the order. A woman filed a case in December 2023, accusing nine people including Jain and RPS officer Anand Singh Rajpurohit, of raping and molesting her adolescent daughter two years ago.