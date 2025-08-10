Cong starts campaign for people to register against ‘vote chori’

New Delhi: Upping the ante over Rahul Gandhi’s poll rigging claims, the Congress has launched a web portal for people to register and demand accountability from the poll panel against what it called “vote chori”, and express support for the demand for digital voter rolls.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said “vote theft” is an attack on the basic democratic principle of ‘one person, one vote’, and asserted that a clean voters’ list is essential for free and fair elections.

“Our demand from the Election Commission is clear -- show transparency and make the digital voter list public, so that the people and political parties can audit it themselves,” he said.

Gandhi urged people to support this demand by registering on votechori.in/ecdemand. “This is a fight to protect democracy,” he added.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also hit out at the Election Commission, accusing it of suppressing questions being raised.

“The Opposition has done its duty to save democracy by catching #VoteChori. But the Election Commission suppressed the questions, the media suppressed the facts, and the Modi government is trying to suppress the entire issue,” he said in a Facebook post.

“The responsibility is once again on us and you, the people of the country -- join us and support the demand for transparency and fairness from the Election Commission,” Gandhi said, urging people to register on the portal.

Anyone can click on the portal link and download “vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori”.

It also carries Gandhi’s video in which he reiterated his explosive claims of a “huge criminal fraud” in the polls through “collusion” between the BJP and the EC.

He had cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka to support his claim, and said it was “a crime against the Constitution”.

The portal also carries a message which states that the vote is the foundation of our democracy, but it’s under “systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit”.

“In just one Assembly segment of Bangalore Central, we found over 1 lakh fake voters that helped the BJP win this Lok Sabha seat. Imagine this happening in 70-100 seats -- it would destroy free elections,” it claimed.