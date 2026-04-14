Cong stands with Pawan Khera: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party stands with Pawan Khera and “will not be intimidated”, after the Assam government moved the Supreme Court challenging the transit anticipatory bail to him in a case related to his allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife.



In a post on X, Gandhi alleged: “The present CM of Assam is the most corrupt in the country. He will not escape the law. His abuse of state power to harass his political opponents and critics is against the Constitution.”

“The questions that are being raised have to be probed. Transparency, accountability of power and rule of law are the basis of our Constitutional values. The Congress Party stands with Pawan Khera. We will not be intimidated,” he said.