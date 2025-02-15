Cong stalwart Ahmed Patel’s son says he will no longer work for party

Ahmedabad: Faisal Patel, son of late Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel, has announced he will stop working for the grand old party, claiming that he tried to follow in his father’s footsteps but was denied at every step.

Ahmed Patel, who had served as a Rajya Sabha MP, All Indian Congress Committee treasurer and former party president Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, died in November 2020.

Faisal had aspired to contest from the Bharuch seat in Gujarat in last year’s

Lok Sabha elections but the Congress did not nominate him.

“With great pain & anguish, I have decided to stop working for @INCIndia . It’s been a tough journey for many, many years. My late father @ahmedpatel gave his entire life working for the country, party & the #Gandhi family,” Faisal announced on X.