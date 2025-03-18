Cong stages walkout from Hry Assembly

Chandigarh: The Congress staged a walkout yet again during the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Budget session here on Tuesday as heated arguments broke out over the recruitment of police inspectors in 2008-2009 during the regime of Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini alleged that the Congress government didn’t give jobs on merit.

Saini said: “Injustice was done to the youth during the police inspector recruitment in 2008 under the Congress government, which is a matter of concern.”

He said that the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in its judgement, had expressed its concerns about the recruitment process followed at that time.

The Chief Minister made these remarks in the House while speaking on the issue of nepotism in recruitment during the Congress rule raised during the Zero Hour.

He highlighted how the “top performing candidates were sidelined and not recruited, while others were selected”. He also said that during the recent Assembly elections, the youth were “misled by the Congress leaders with promises that if they provide 50 votes, they would secure a job”. Meanwhile, Saini said that the state government is committed to providing better higher education opportunities to the youth, particularly to daughters across the state. For this purpose, the government has established colleges within a 20-kilometer radius across the state. “If there are any issues with the roads leading to these institutions, they will be promptly repaired,” he said.

In response to a query, Saini informed the House that an amount of Rs 150 crore will be transferred to the accounts of approximately 70,000 beneficiaries who have been verified so far, for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, by March 20.