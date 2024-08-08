‘Cong spreading lies about Preamble being dropped from NCERT textbooks’

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday accused the Congress of spreading lies about removal of the Preamble from NCERT textbooks.



Pradhan alleged that the Congress disrespected the Constitution the most.

“The leader of opposition (LoP) raised some issues which are far from facts. Quoting a newspaper cutting, he alleged that the Preamble which was included in the textbooks had been removed from the Class 6 book. I clarified

that the new books of NCERT for Class 6 have it all -- the Preamble, fundamental duties, fundamental rights and national anthem.

“The Congress is desperate... they disrespected the Constitution the most and they are now spreading lies,” Pradhan told reporters.

Earlier, the opposition Congress party raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of dropping the Preamble from certain NCERT textbooks, saying this was an attempt to impose communal ideology on the country -- a claim which Union minister J P Nadda countered, saying the government was committed to protecting the Constitution.