Cong slams govt over new Aravalli definition

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government over the Environment Ministry reportedly recommending a new definition of Aravalli hills, saying this will have “very grave environmental and public health consequences”, and calls for an immediate review.

“The Aravalli hills extend from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat. Over the years they have been devastated by mining, construction, and other activities in violation of all regulations and laws,” the Congress’ Jairam

Ramesh said on X.